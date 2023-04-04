IPL: Delhi Metro to extend timings of its last trains on match days

The timings of the last Delhi Metro trains will be extended by about 30-45 minutes on all corridors except the Airport Express line on IPL match days at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi, officials have said.

The Arun Jaitely Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla ground) is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station that falls on the violet line spanning from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh.

"The DMRC will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines (except the Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly," the Delhi Metro said in a statement on Monday.