Iran war: Cong flags Pak’s role as intermediary, calls it diplomatic setback for India
Jairam Ramesh targets Modi govt’s foreign policy, alleges diplomatic disadvantage
The Congress on Monday cited reports in international media suggesting Pakistan’s role as an intermediary between the US-Israel bloc and Iran, alleging that if true, it would mark a “serious setback” for India’s diplomatic standing.
In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said multiple global reports have identified Pakistan as a channel of communication in the ongoing West Asia conflict.
“If these reports are true, they represent a severe setback and rebuff to India,” Ramesh said, targeting the foreign policy approach of the Narendra Modi government.
Questions over diplomatic positioning
Ramesh argued that India’s diplomatic space in the region has shrunk over the past year, despite what he described as military successes in “Operation Sindoor”.
He alleged that Pakistan, which was earlier facing political, economic and global challenges, has managed to improve its international standing through more effective diplomatic engagement and narrative management.
According to him, Islamabad has secured greater access and influence in key global power centres at a time when India should have been better positioned diplomatically.
The Congress leader also referred to US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir at the White House, calling it indicative of growing proximity between Washington and Islamabad.
He said such developments underline what he described as Pakistan’s renewed diplomatic relevance on the global stage.
Criticism of Modi’s Israel visit
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh described his recent visit to Israel—just days before the US-Israel strikes on Iran—as “ill-advised”.
He argued that the timing of the visit may have weakened India’s ability to act as a credible mediator in the region during a period of escalating tensions.
Ramesh also criticised what he termed the Prime Minister’s “hug diplomacy”, saying it now stands “exposed” in light of emerging geopolitical developments.
No official response yet
There was no immediate response from the government or the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) to the Congress leader’s remarks.
The issue assumes significance amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran, which has seen heightened military activity and parallel diplomatic manoeuvring by multiple countries.
While the reports cited by the Congress have not been officially confirmed by governments involved, the party said the developments, if accurate, raise serious questions about India’s current foreign policy positioning and its ability to shape outcomes in a strategically critical region.
He alleged that Islamabad, which had earlier been in a “precarious situation”, has managed to improve its global standing through what he described as effective diplomatic engagement and narrative management.
Ramesh also referred to US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir at the White House, saying such engagements reflected growing proximity between Washington and Islamabad.
Modi’s Israel visit under scrutiny
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh described his recent visit to Israel—just days before the US-Israel strikes on Iran—as “ill-advised”.
He argued that the visit weakened India’s ability to play a mediatory role in the region.
“The country is being forced to pay a price for this,” he said.
There was no immediate response from the government or the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) to the Congress leader’s remarks.
The development comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with multiple countries engaging in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.
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