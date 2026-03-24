Iran war: Cong flags Pak’s role as intermediary, calls it diplomatic setback for India

The Congress on Monday cited reports in international media suggesting Pakistan’s role as an intermediary between the US-Israel bloc and Iran, alleging that if true, it would mark a “serious setback” for India’s diplomatic standing.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said multiple global reports have identified Pakistan as a channel of communication in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“If these reports are true, they represent a severe setback and rebuff to India,” Ramesh said, targeting the foreign policy approach of the Narendra Modi government.

Questions over diplomatic positioning

Ramesh argued that India’s diplomatic space in the region has shrunk over the past year, despite what he described as military successes in “Operation Sindoor”.

He alleged that Pakistan, which was earlier facing political, economic and global challenges, has managed to improve its international standing through more effective diplomatic engagement and narrative management.

According to him, Islamabad has secured greater access and influence in key global power centres at a time when India should have been better positioned diplomatically.

The Congress leader also referred to US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir at the White House, calling it indicative of growing proximity between Washington and Islamabad.

He said such developments underline what he described as Pakistan’s renewed diplomatic relevance on the global stage.

Criticism of Modi’s Israel visit

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh described his recent visit to Israel—just days before the US-Israel strikes on Iran—as “ill-advised”.

He argued that the timing of the visit may have weakened India’s ability to act as a credible mediator in the region during a period of escalating tensions.

Ramesh also criticised what he termed the Prime Minister’s “hug diplomacy”, saying it now stands “exposed” in light of emerging geopolitical developments.