Iran war stalls exports, hits Maharashtra farmers and traders

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has severely disrupted agricultural exports from Maharashtra, leaving farmers and exporters grappling with mounting losses. Shipments of key produce — including grapes, bananas, watermelons, Alphonso (Hapus) mangoes, onions, rice and vegetables — have nearly come to a halt.

At Navi Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), more than 1,000 containers remain stranded, according to industry sources. The disruption has particularly hit perishable goods, forcing farmers to sell produce in domestic markets at sharply reduced prices.

Exporters say hundreds of containers bound for Gulf countries are stuck at JNPT and other ports, affecting over 16,000 tonnes of grape exports alone. Maharashtra accounts for nearly 80 per cent of India’s grape exports, with Nashik serving as the primary hub. Demand typically peaks during Ramzan, when exports to West Asia are at their highest.

Kailash Bhosale, president of the Maharashtra Grape Growers Association, said rerouting of shipments has significantly increased transit time and fuel costs. “Container rates that earlier ranged between $600 and $1,800 (Rs 54,000 to Rs 1.64 lakh) have now surged to $4,000–$6,000 (Rs 3.6 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh), or even higher,” he said, adding that insurance premiums for shipments to Europe and Russia have also risen sharply.

With exports stalled, farmers are being forced to offload produce in local markets at distress prices. The situation has been worsened by rising temperatures, which are damaging crops in the fields. Watermelon growers, who also see peak demand during Ramzan in Gulf markets, are facing similar losses due to the export freeze.