Iran warns Israel to stop hostilities as situation in Middle East could go 'out of control'

Iran has warned Israel to stop aerial strikes on Gaza otherwise the Middle East situation could spiral with "anything is possible at any moment".

Political analysts consider this as a veiled threat from Iran that it could intervene at any time if Israel would commence the ground invasion of Gaza.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Israel and the US on Sunday that "if they do not immediately stop the crime against humanity and genocide in Gaza, anything is possible at any moment and the region will go out of control, USA Today reported.

The Israeli military intensified its military action striking targets in Syria, the West Bank and Gaza amid growing concern the Middle East war was set to escalate further which prompted Iran to issue the warning from Tehran.

The intensified military actions came as a convoy of humanitarian aid trucks made its way into Gaza from Egypt for a second day. But the UN warned the aid is about four per cent of the daily average of imports into previous conflicts and a fraction of what is needed, media reports said.