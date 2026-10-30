IRCTC hotel scam: Delhi court exempts Rabri Devi, Tejashwi from appearance
Rouse Avenue Court, however, directs both to appear for charge framing and listed the matter for 19 November
A Delhi court exempted Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav from personal appearance in the IRCTC money laundering case, listing the matter for 19 November
Lalu Prasad Yadav informed the court that the Delhi High Court had issued notice to the ED on his plea challenging the framing of charges. The next high court hearing is on 3 December
The ED alleges that IRCTC hotel contracts were irregularly awarded during Lalu's tenure as Railway Minister in return for three acres of land allegedly acquired through a benami company. Lalu has denied the charges
A Delhi court on Friday granted exemption from personal appearance to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife, Rabri Devi, and son, Tejashwi Yadav, in the alleged money laundering case linked to the IRCTC hotel scam being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The Rouse Avenue Court, however, directed both leaders to appear in person for the formal framing of charges. The matter has been listed for further hearing on 19 November.
During the proceedings, counsel for Rabri Devi told the court that she could not appear due to medical reasons. Tejashwi Yadav's counsel, meanwhile, submitted that his flight had been delayed and that he would be able to reach the court by 2 pm to complete the formalities.
The court granted exemption to both for the day.
The hearing also saw submissions concerning Lalu Prasad Yadav's challenge to the trial court's order framing charges against him. His counsel informed the court that the Delhi High Court had issued notice to the ED on his plea.
The counsel further said that the high court had allowed Lalu Prasad Yadav to seek an adjournment before the trial court until the next hearing on 3 December.
The trial court clarified that all accused who had not secured a stay from the High Court would be required to appear before it on the next date of hearing.
In September, special judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other accused, holding that a prima facie case was made out against them under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court also discharged seven accused in the case.
According to the ED, the alleged money laundering is linked to irregularities in the award of contracts for operating Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.
The agency has alleged that contracts for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels were awarded to a private company linked to the RJD chief's associates without following prescribed procedures. In return, three acres of prime land were allegedly acquired through a benami company linked to his family members and associates.
The money laundering case stems from a predicate offence registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is separately probing the alleged irregularities in the IRCTC hotel contracts.
Lalu Prasad Yadav has denied the allegations, maintaining that the tenders for the IRCTC hotels were awarded in a fair and transparent manner.
With IANS inputs