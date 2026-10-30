IRCTC hotel scam: Delhi court exempts Rabri Devi, Tejashwi from appearance

A Delhi court exempted Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav from personal appearance in the IRCTC money laundering case, listing the matter for 19 November

Lalu Prasad Yadav informed the court that the Delhi High Court had issued notice to the ED on his plea challenging the framing of charges. The next high court hearing is on 3 December

The ED alleges that IRCTC hotel contracts were irregularly awarded during Lalu's tenure as Railway Minister in return for three acres of land allegedly acquired through a benami company. Lalu has denied the charges

A Delhi court on Friday granted exemption from personal appearance to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife, Rabri Devi, and son, Tejashwi Yadav, in the alleged money laundering case linked to the IRCTC hotel scam being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Rouse Avenue Court, however, directed both leaders to appear in person for the formal framing of charges. The matter has been listed for further hearing on 19 November.

During the proceedings, counsel for Rabri Devi told the court that she could not appear due to medical reasons. Tejashwi Yadav's counsel, meanwhile, submitted that his flight had been delayed and that he would be able to reach the court by 2 pm to complete the formalities.

The court granted exemption to both for the day.