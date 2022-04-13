Irked over dog's barking, 3 shot in Ghaziabad

According to the official, the incident took place near the railway crossing at Manan Dham under the jurisdiction of Madhuvan Bapudham police station in Ghaziabad on Monday night.



The police official said the victim's family was sleeping near the railway crossing on the day of the incident. "They already had an altercation on some issue with the accused persons and on Monday their dog barked at them which angered the assailants and they fired shots at the victim's family," the official said.