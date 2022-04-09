Iron bridge thieves inspired by Nitish, BJP, alleges Tejashwi Yadav

"When Nitish Ji and BJP can steal the government in Bihar, stealing a bridge is not a big deal. The thieves were inspired by Nitish Kumar and BJP who had stolen the mandate," Tejashwi said in a tweet.



"Nitish Kumar and BJP, who have been ruling the state for the last 17 years, are responsible for allowing the loot of a 45 years old 500 tonne iron bridge in Rohtas. Thieves arrived with gas cutters, JCB machines and uprooted the bridge in broad daylight. They were inspired from Nitish ji and BJP," Tejashwi alleged.



The thieves, posing as officers of the state Irrigation Department, used gas cutters and earth mover machines to demolish the bridge and take away the scrap metal in three days.