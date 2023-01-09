Irregularities in teachers' recruitment: SC declines WB plea against HC order

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by the West Bengal government challenging the maintainability of a PIL demanding a CBI probe into irregularities in selection of over 42,000 assistant teachers in primary schools and asked it to contest it before the high court.



A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and A.S. Oka said it is not inclined to entertain the state government plea challenging the high court order passed in July last year, and told the state government's counsel that the state can put its defence before the high court.



A petition was filed before the high court alleging irregularities in the recruitment of assistant teachers in primary schools based on the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2014. The West Bengal government challenged the Calcutta High Court order, which rejected its preliminary objection questioning the maintainability of this petition.