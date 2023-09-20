Delhi HC: sole authority for divorce on irretrievable breakdown rests with SC

Setting aside a Family Court's order, the Delhi High Court has said that the irretrievable breakdown of a marriage is not a valid ground for seeking divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

The Family Court granted the husband's divorce petition on grounds of cruelty and desertion while dismissing the wife's counterclaim for restitution of conjugal rights.

A Division Bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan said that Family Courts must strictly adhere to the statutory provisions when considering divorce cases.

The High Court (HC) also referred to a recent Supreme Court (SC) ruling and clarified that the power to grant divorce on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown of marriage is vested in the SC under Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure justice to both parties.