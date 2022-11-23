Irular women's rape: Community demands arrest of all accused policemen

The Irular Protection of Rights Organisation has demanded the arrest of all the policemen accused of the rape of four Irular women in 2011 and wants the Tamil Nadu government to provide livelihood support to the victims. The community made the demand after one of the policemen, an inspector, was arrested recently.



In November 2011, a police team had taken into custody nine Irular men who lived on the banks of the Thenpennai river on allegations of theft. The nine men were brutally assaulted in the police station and later the policemen led by the inspector barged into the huts of these men, forcibly took four women and raped them outside in a Casuarina forest.



Tribal activist Kalyani, who is at the forefront of the campaign to arrest the policemen, told media persons that of the four, one was three months pregnant and later had a miscarriage. The activist also said the women were so terrified that they were afraid of going out of their homes, fearing society and the police.