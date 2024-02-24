Is case allocation in Supreme Court being 'remote controlled'? CJI can dispel this perception: ex-SC judge

Wading into a legal minefield, former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph Saturday pitched for an expanded mechanism including at least three judges to decide allocation of cases in the apex court to end the public perception that the "master of roster business" is not being handled the way it should be.

The apex court had in a 2018 judgement said the Chief Justice of India is the "master of the roster" and there is no dispute that he has the "ultimate authority" and the "prerogative" to allocate cases.

"The first main observation I made after my retirement also is that there is a perception of a remote control in the Supreme Court. So, there is a perception in the minds of the public that the master of roster business is not handled the way it should be handled," he said.

"So, my first suggestion on that master of roster business is that it should be done at least by three (judges), and on the constitution of the benches, particularly very important constitutional matters, the diversity should be reflected -- regional, gender -- at least these two should be reflected in constituting the benches," Justice Joseph said.

He was one of the four most senior apex court judges who had held an unprecedented press conference in January 2018 where they raised several issues including about assignment of cases in the top court.