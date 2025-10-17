Is India considering easing curbs on Chinese imports amid industry pressure?

India’s commerce ministry and government think-tank NITI Aayog are reportedly pressing for a relaxation of some tariff and non-tariff restrictions on Chinese imports, amid mounting evidence of the country’s growing dependence on Chinese raw materials to sustain industrial expansion and export competitiveness, three government officials told Reuters.

According to the officials, the proposals under discussion include allowing anti-dumping duties on select products to lapse, and exploring tariff reductions on raw materials used in sectors such as leather and engineering goods, where domestic manufacturing capacity remains inadequate. The measures, they said, are part of a broader reassessment of India’s trade policy priorities as New Delhi seeks to balance industrial growth with strategic caution.

The debate comes at a delicate juncture for India, which finds itself straddling increasingly complex trade relationships with both Washington and Beijing. The United States has imposed punitive tariffs on certain Indian goods, while China — with which India’s border tensions have yet to be fully resolved — had until earlier this year slowed the supply of key commodities such as fertilisers.

In August, the Asian neighbours agreed to improve business linkages as part of efforts to rebuild confidence after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. “A consensus is emerging within the government and the industry that, while negotiating a deal with Washington, India needs to fine-tune its trade policy, including trade relations with China,” one official said, according to Reuters.