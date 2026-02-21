Is India ready for AI? Going by AI Impact Summit, no

Instead of the Summit ending with the public being more informed about AI Governance, it ended with a spat between the BJP and Congress with Piyush Goyal asking Rahul Gandhi for an apology for the shirtless protest staged by the Youth Congress inside the venue of the Summit.

The big and urgent question of AI Governance has taken a back seat while the media and social media are full of reports of the traffic jams and inconvenience caused by poor management and inefficiency of the police and security personnel. AI governance goes beyond the question of control over Data. AI governance includes the frameworks, policies, and practices to ensure AI systems are developed, deployed, and used responsibly. It addresses ethical concerns like fairness and transparency, while mitigating risks such as bias or privacy breaches.

In the context of the AI Impact Summit the question of AI Governance assumes greater urgency than the debate over whether AI will result in greater productivity and economic growth or it will lead to massive displacement and misery. The least that the Government of India was expected to do was that before encouraging large tech companies to invest in India and use Indian Data Centres, to develop a robust legal framework to control and administer AI in all fields.

Some countries like Singapore have AI Guidelines which encourages corporations to regulate themselves. In contrast the European Union has passed an AI Act. Expecting the large corporations to regulate themselves does not seem very practical and especially in India where legislative control, civil society, media and courts are just not equipped for such a task.

Amanda Coakley, writing for Carnegie Europe points out that the “central question for liberal democracies, however, is not whether AI will reshape labour markets, but whether today’s political systems have the institutional capacity to govern a transition that is already underway without eroding the social contract that underpins democratic consent.”

The European Union has tried to establish control with the world’s first comprehensive legal framework for AI systems in use, the AI Act. The EU has tried to develop an ethical approach. But as Coakley points out, “regulating how systems are developed and deployed is distinct from managing how societies absorb the structural economic changes that will result.”

Jeremy Shapiro writes that China, rather than relying on market forces relies “on administrative control, surveillance infrastructure, and direct state management of social risk. But while coercion and surveillance are central features of the Chinese system, Beijing’s approach to AI is better understood as state-managed sequencing rather than simply laissez-faire automation buttressed by repression.”

https://www.theideasletter.org/essay/the-next-great-transformation/

Research by Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology estimated in 2021 that China already operated more than 200 million surveillance cameras, integrated into nationwide programs such as Sharp Eyes and Skynet. .”

There have been few informed discussions on the effectiveness of this framework for control of AI. For instance, while introduction of AI in healthcare and educational institutions, how far can the guidelines be effective when the medical and educational institutions are not equipped to deal with AI. If the Galgotias University fiasco is anything to go by it would seem that we are far from ready for AI.

The Summit was attended by thousands of young people who look upon AI with awe, and they are the generation which has grown up on social media and ChatGPT. They have not had access to the critiques of the AI Corporations and warnings given by experts in the field that without AI governance the technology can cause great deal of harm at various levels. While countries like Spain and Denmark are strictly controlling school children from using social media, in India the uncontrolled access to social media and AI has resulted in disruption of society. Social media has helped in the unprecedented rise in social prejudice, misogyny and hatred of minorities, migrants and refugees.