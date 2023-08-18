Is K.B.Ganesh Kumar on his way out from Kerala ruling Left ?

If sources are to be believed, K.B.Ganesh Kumar -- the lone legislator of the Kerala Congress (B), presently a full fledged ally of the ruling CPI-M led Left, -- seems to be on his way out.

Kumar is the son of the legendary late R.Balakrishnan Pillai who was one of the founding leaders of the Congress-led UDF, a legislator, Lok Sabha member and a State Minister for several years.

Pillai and his son in 2001 were both legislators and their party was in the UDF but a difference of opinion between Pillai and then incumbent Chief Minister Oommen Chandy surfaced in 2004 leading to non-inclusion of Pillai in Chandy’s cabinet in 2004.

After which the relation between Pillai and Chandy strained further and mid way during Chandy’s second tenure in 2011-16, Kumar was asked to resign as Minister when a complaint surfaced from his then wife.