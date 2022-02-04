IS leader dead following US raid in Syria

"The members of our military are the solid steel backbone of this nation, ready to fly into danger at a moment's notice to keep our country and the American people safe, as well as our allies. I'm also grateful to the families of our service members," he said.



Biden also mentioned the important role of this mission by the Syrian Democratic Forces, saying the DoD will continue to work with them, as well as the Iraqi Security Forces, including the Kurdish Peshmerga, and more than 80 members of the global coalition, to keep pressure on IS.



Also addressing reporters later in the day, Pentagon Press Secrtary John Kirby said that despite some civilian deaths in the compound that resulted when al-Qurayshi detonated an explosive device, "the calculated efforts of our forces succeeded in protecting more than 10 women, children and babies".



The UK-based watchdog group, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, has put the toll at 13, saying that women and children were killed during the raid.