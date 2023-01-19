Is this better environment: Cong slams PM Modi after WFI chief accused of sexual harassment

The Congress Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the sexual exploitation allegations against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, asking if this is the "better environment" for sports that has been created by the government.

The opposition party's attack came after star wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wednesday alleged that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for years, a charge vehemently rejected by the sports administrator.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Our players are the pride of the country. They bring laurels to the country by their performance at the world level." The players have made serious allegations of exploitation against the Wrestling Federation and its president and their voices should be heard, she said.