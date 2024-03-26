ISC psychology exam postponed over lost question papers

A day before the class 12 psychology examination, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday, 26 March, announced its postponement due to the loss of question paper packets at one of its centres.

The ISC exam for psychology will now be conducted on 4 April at 2 p.m.

"One of the exam centres has reported the loss of class 12 psychology question papers. The exam has been postponed. The centres should hand over the question papers to the convenor at the earliest," the board's deputy secretary Sangeeta Bhatia said.