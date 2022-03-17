Islamic Centre of India urges mosques to change Friday prayer timings in view of Holi

To maintain peace and order, the Islamic Centre of India has urged mosques to change the timings of Friday prayers given that Holi will be celebrated the same day.

Since Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Friday prayers are on the same day, all efforts should be made to ensure peace and order in keeping with the composite culture of the country, appealed the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India Farangi Mahal and Lucknow Idgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed appealed on Wednesday.