Israeli filmmaker who criticised 'The Kashmir Files' says film justified govt's Kashmir policy

While replying to YNet, Lapid said, "I didn’t know what the dimensions would be, so I did it with some apprehension. Yes, I spent the day apprehensive," he said, adding that he was ‘happy to be on (his) way to the airport’.

“It’s crazy, what’s going on here," he quipped.

When he watched the film, he said, he was struck by how blatantly it adheres to the government line on Kashmir.

While Agnihotri claims that the film is based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s and does not have a single fabricated scene or line of dialogue, Lapid said that ‘it basically justifies the Indian policy in Kashmir, and it has fascist features’.

He also said that he wouldn’t be surprised if a film like The Kashmir Files is made in Israel in the next couple of years.