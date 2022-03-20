Israeli Prime Minister to visit India from April 2 to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties

"Modi restarted relations between India and Israel, and this is of historic importance. The relations between our two unique cultures the Indian culture and the Jewish culture are deep, and they rely on deep appreciation and meaningful collaborations," he said.



"There are many things we can learn from the Indians, and this is what we strive to do," Bennett said, pledging to expand cooperation "to other areas, from innovation and technology, security and cyber, to agriculture and climate change.



Informed sources told PTI that it will be a four-day visit from April 2-April 5.



In a statement, the Israeli PM's Foreign Media Adviser said that Prime Minister Bennett will pay his first official visit to India on Saturday, 2 April 2022, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.



The two leaders had first met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November last year during which they reviewed the bilateral ties besides exchanging views about expanding cooperation in areas of high-technology and innovation.



"This visit will reaffirm the important connection between the countries and the leaders, and will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Israel and India," the statement said.