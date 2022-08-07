ISRO faces setback as maiden SSLV mission suffers 'data loss'

Screens at the Media Centre showed that the satellite was well on its trajectory before suffering "data loss" as described by Chairman S Somanath.

"All stages performed as expected. The first stage performed and separated, second stage performed and separated, the third stage also performed and separated, and in the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring and we are analysing the data and we will comeback on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon," he said from the Mission Control Centre, minutes after the launch.

A jubilant mood at the Mission Control Centre soon made way to anxiety as scientists were seen glued to the computer screens and confused, before Somanath updated the mission status.

There has been no official word on whether the mission was successful, as currently scientists were analysing the data from the rocket and so far there has been no official confirmation on the success of the mission.

From the screens displayed at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, it was seen that the two satellites -- Earth Observation Satellite and the AzaadiSAT -- got separated as planned.

After establishing itself with successful launches of various satellites using its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicles (GSLV), ISRO had targeted the SSLV market which places the satellites into 500 kms low earth orbit.

The Earth Observation Satellite EOS-02 and the co-passenger student satellites AzaadiSAT are the major payloads for the SSLV.