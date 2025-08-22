ISRO unveils model of Bharatiya Antariksh Station

ISRO on Friday unveiled a model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module during the two-day National Space Day celebrations that began in New Delhi.

India plans to launch the first module of the BAS, its own home-built space station, by 2028, marking its entry into the group of a handful of nations that operate orbital laboratories.

Presently, there are two orbital laboratories — the International Space Station operated by five space agencies, and the Tiangong space station of China. India plans to have five modules of the Bhartiya Antariksh Station in place by 2035 as part of its ambitious plans for the space sector.

The BAS-01 module is expected to weigh 10 tonnes and will be placed in a low earth orbit at 450 km above the earth. Salient features of the BAS include, indigenously developed environmental control and life support system (ECLSS), Bharat docking system, Bharat berthing mechanism, automated hatch system, platform for microgravity research and technology demonstration, viewports for scientific imaging and crew recreation.