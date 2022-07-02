Issue apology or we will take appropriate legal action: Congress to BJP on 'doctored' Rahul video

The Congress said that it was immediately brought to the attention of all concerned that the reportage was false and deliberately misleading. "What is of even greater concern, is that several of your party colleagues, including Shri Rajyavardhan Rathore, MP, Shri Subrat Pathak MP, Shri Kamlesh Saini, MLA and others, have enthusiastically and without verification published and shared the deliberately fabricated and distorted reportage," Ramesh said in the letter.



We expect that you and your party colleagues will cease and desist from spreading such falsehoods, said Jairam Ramesh.



"If this apology is not issued today, we will take appropriate legal action against your party and its leaders who insist and persist in using the social media in such a blatantly irresponsible and criminal manner," he concluded in the letter.