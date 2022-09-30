'It depends on how you look at it', SC dismisses plea against Ashoka Lions atop new Parliament

The plea was moved by two advocates Aldanish Rein and Ramesh Kumar Mishra. The plea urged the top court to issue a direction to the Central government to correct the state emblem of India, recently installed at the top of the Central Vista project at New Delhi in accordance with the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.



The plea said the newly installed state emblem of India at the top of Central Vista project has a visible difference in the design of lions which depicts a changed composure of the lions than that of the symbol preserved in the Sarnath museum.



"The lions of the new installed emblem appear to be ferocious and aggressive with their mouth open and canine visible, while the lions of the state emblem preserved in the Sarnath museum, which has been used as official seal so far in all respects, are calm and composed," said the plea.