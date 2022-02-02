It is a 'sab ka vinash' budget, says Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Union Budget, presented on Tuesday, has not given priority to any sector, not given solution to any of the problems, and is a 'sab ka vinash' budget.



Talking reporters at a jungle lodge where he is taking time off, he said that he had no expectations, as such, on the budget. "That's why I am not disappointed. But, women, farmers, and middle class people had expectations... now they are disappointed," he said.