'It is ours', says Sonia Gandhi on Women's Reservation Bill

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday reacted to the Union Cabinet clearing the long-awaited Women’s Reservation Bill, saying “it is ours”.

Sonia Gandhi's sharp reply came after she arrived at Parliament on Tuesday morning.

When enquired about the Women’s Reservation Bill being brought in Parliament again, she said, “It is ours, apna hai.”

Her remarks came a day after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime MInister Narendra Modi approved the Constitution Amendment Bill to provide reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies -- paving the way for the introduction of the historic bill in the ongoing special session of Parliament.