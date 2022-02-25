IT raids Shiv Sena leader's premises; Mayor slams action

Among other things, Jadhav allegedly took bribes of over Rs 15 crore from civic contractors for awarding them big tenders, and then diverted the money through associates to shell companies in India and UAE purportedly belonging to his family and relatives.



Mayor Pednekar, who went to visit the Jadhav couple, was barred by the police from going to their home and appealed to party activists to remain calm.



"The central agencies are being used to harass us. We are not scared of them. This is being done as the Shiv Sena has done good work in the BMC," Pednekar told mediapersons.



Pointing at the 'continuous hounding' by Central probe agencies, she said that many leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were targetted but they did not bend before them, they were cleared by the courts and are now rehabilitated politically.



Aam Aadmi Party city working President Ruben Mascarenhas labelled Jadhav as "one of the most corrupt politicians in India", while the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Ashish Shelar said that more corruption details will tumble out.