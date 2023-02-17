IT 'survey' at BBC ends after nearly 60 hrs; company says will continue to cooperate with authorities

Tax officials were seen carrying some bags as they exited the BBC office at KG Marg in central Delhi in multiple four-wheelers.



The BBC News Press Team said in a statement, "Income Tax Authorities have left out offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible."



"We are supporting staff- some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight -and their welfare is our priority."



"Our output is back to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and beyond," the BBC said.