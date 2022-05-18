"It was my duty as a human being": Crane operator who rescued 50 people during Mundka fire

Tiwari also noticed a few people trying to help those stuck in the building.



In the spur of the moment, he too decided to not wait for fire tenders and help people who were stuck.



"I was with my brother Anil Tiwari. We were coming after completing a day's work. I saw smoke billowing and people screaming (from the building). I and Anil decided to go there and try to do something but due to the fire, the traffic was slow, so we broke the divider and reached the place," Dayanand said.



There were no escape routes so with the help of the crane, I smashed the glass panel of the building, he said.



"Then we were able to bring out people in a batches of four-six. We were able to save 50 lives," he said.



However, the temperature started rising near the building due to fire and smoke was also making the rescue operation difficult, he said.



"We then had to stop as it got impossible to rescue people," Dayanand said.



Dayanand, a father of two, is a native of Bihar, who came to Delhi some 25-year back and has been living in Mundka since then.