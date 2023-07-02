It will help if Assam CM did not poke his nose into Manipur: Chidambaram slams Sarma

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday took a swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks that the situation in Manipur will improve within 7 to 10 days, saying it would help if the BJP leader does not "poke his nose" into Manipur's conflict and stayed away.

The former home minister also asserted that it would help if Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned as the CM and President's Rule was imposed in the northeastern state for a few months.

Sarma on Saturday said the situation in neighbouring Manipur will improve within 7-10 days, with the state and central governments working "silently" to restore peace.

He had hit out at the Congress and alleged that the opposition party is showing its concern when "relative peace has come in the northeastern state".