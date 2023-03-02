Italian prime minister arrives in India, to attend Raisina Dialogue

"Both sides will take stock of the progress on the key outcomes of the November 2020 Summit, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance opportunity for mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in science and technology," a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said ahead of the visit.



Meloni was received at the airport by Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar.



The Italian prime minister is being accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high-powered business delegation.