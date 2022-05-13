ITBP deployed at Kedarnath after huge influx of pilgrims

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been deployed on Kedarnath temple premises for security and crowd management following heavy influx of pilgrims.



The ITBP teams at various locations are maintaining a close vigil on the movement of the yatris from security point of view on the request of the district administrations.



More than 20,000 devotees are visiting the temple. Besides, places such as Sonprayag, Ukhimath and Kedarnath are bursting with devotees.



Being the first responder in the Himalayan region, the Force has deployed its security personnel along the route to the Kedar valley and on the temple premises on the request of the district administration, the ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey said.