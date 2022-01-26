ITBP jawans unfurl Tricolour at icy height in Himalayas on Republic Day

The 'Daredevil' bikers of the ITBP also showcased 10 different types of formation at the Rajpath during the Republic Day Parade. This is the first time that the ITBP showcased so many formations such as Lotus Formation, Border Man's Salute, Fly Riding, Pawan Chakki, Horizontal Bar Exercise, Six-Man Balance, Arrow Position, Jaguar Position, Sentinels of the Himalayas and the theme-based Pyramid on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the 75th Anniversary of India's independence. A total of 146 personnel and 33 Bullet Motorcycles of ITBP will participate in the Mission 'Daredevils'.



Raised in 1962, the ITBP is deployed to guard the 3,488 km of India-China borders. The terrain and weather conditions in the mountainous borders are full of challenges where the brave jawans of the ITBP remained deployed 24x7 to keep vigil at the Himalayan frontiers of the country.