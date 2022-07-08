National

ITBP personnel shoots himself dead in J&K's Poonch

An ITBP officer on Friday shot himself dead with his service weapon on duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said

PTI

An ITBP officer on Friday shot himself dead with his service weapon on duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Prem Chand, who was posted as Assistant Sub-Inspector of Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP), shot himself at Mini-secretriat in Poonch Town, they said.

He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Police has registered a case and started investigation, they said.

