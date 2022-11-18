ITC Sankhya, Bengaluru becomes world's first LEED Zero Carbon certified data centre

ITC Limited's Sankhya in Bengaluru has become the world's first data centre to be certified as LEED Zero Carbon.



The facility has been awarded the certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), which recognises net zero carbon emission from a building over a period of 12 months. The certification is valid for three years, with the requirement of net zero report to be submitted every year.



ITC Sankhya has earned this global distinction six years after being certified as the world's first LEED Platinum data centre by USGBC. It is a recognition towards its efforts to save 25 per cent-30 per cent energy, as compared to any other data centre, as well as reduce overall carbon emissions through reducing travelling of the employees and other measures.