Its clash of seers over 'commission for govt grants' allegations in Karnataka

"During the time of Siddaramaiah government also religious institutions had to give 30 per cent cuts in grants. Many seers have pledged their properties to get the grant amount by paying off commission. They have paid bribes to ministers and officers. It is true that politicians receive bribes. I was about to open up about this development and many seers have prevented me from talking about it," Andola Mutt seer said.



"There should be a thorough investigation on this matter. It will bring out the truth, he demanded. Successive governments in the state have been releasing grants for religious mutts to help their philanthropic and service activities. The grants were generously given when former CM B.S. Yediyurappa assumed power."



Dingaleshwara Swamiji had earlier stated that the religious mutts will have to pay 30 per cent cuts to get the funds released and projects of mutts will take off. "The officers directly tell us about the commission. If an ice cream is granted in New Delhi or Bengaluru, by the time it reaches north Karnataka, only the stick of the ice cream will remain," he had commented.