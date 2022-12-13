It's like Kumbh ka Mela: Enraged flyers react to chaos and overcrowding at Delhi airport on social media

Delhi airport has become a hub of chaos and congestion over the past few days. Flyers are caught in huge delays in the check-in process resulting in extremely long queues and overcrowding. After a barrage of complaints from flyers, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia visited the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday with senior officials to review the situation.

Following Scindia’s visit, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has formulated an action plan to reduce congestion. “We've increased the number of entry gates from 14 to 16. There was a meeting with officials inside the airport where we've decided that a board should be placed at every entry gate to display the waiting time before entry,” Scindia told ANI.

However, it seems as if these measures are yet to be implemented as overcrowding prevails even on Tuesday. As the situation continues to unfold dramatically at the airport, passengers have taken to social media to express their frustration through memes and mockery.

Sports commentator and quizzer Joy Bhattacharjya took to Twitter and claimed that Delhi airport is now seeming like Hotel California, referencing the iconic song by Eagles.