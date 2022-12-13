It's like Kumbh ka Mela: Enraged flyers react to chaos and overcrowding at Delhi airport on social media
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) formulated an action plan to reduce congestion and chaos at Delhi airport on Monday. However, overcrowding prevails and agitates flyers
Delhi airport has become a hub of chaos and congestion over the past few days. Flyers are caught in huge delays in the check-in process resulting in extremely long queues and overcrowding. After a barrage of complaints from flyers, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia visited the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday with senior officials to review the situation.
Following Scindia’s visit, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has formulated an action plan to reduce congestion. “We've increased the number of entry gates from 14 to 16. There was a meeting with officials inside the airport where we've decided that a board should be placed at every entry gate to display the waiting time before entry,” Scindia told ANI.
However, it seems as if these measures are yet to be implemented as overcrowding prevails even on Tuesday. As the situation continues to unfold dramatically at the airport, passengers have taken to social media to express their frustration through memes and mockery.
Sports commentator and quizzer Joy Bhattacharjya took to Twitter and claimed that Delhi airport is now seeming like Hotel California, referencing the iconic song by Eagles.
Journalist Sheela Bhatt posted a video of the massive crowd at IGI Terminal 3, where four queues had over 200 flyers waiting for the security check-in. “Chaos is regularised,” she quipped.
Bhatt also added that this hassle at the airports is only tackled by laymen as top-level politicians and other celebrities are “escorted” through Business Class.
Various flyers drew parallels between Delhi airport and places which are historically known to be overcrowded. Comedian Neeti Palta tweets: “Reached the airport at 6am for an 8am flight. Just about made it!! Insane crowd. It’s like a Kumbh ka mela. Thought I’d find some lost siblings too.” Similarly, BBC journalist Nikhil Inamdar tweets: “Early morning at a Delhi fish market! At least a dozen scuffles have broken out in the last 20 mins.” Eminent journalist and talk show host Vir Sanghvi took a jab at the Centre, holding the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) run by the Home Ministry accountable for this escalation at the Delhi airport:
Meanwhile, Indian airline Indigo on Tuesday morning issued a travel advisory asking passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures to avoid the chaos and hassle at the airport. Passengers have also been advised to carry only one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kg to ease out the security check-in process.
“The Delhi airports are experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time are expected to be longer than usual. Passengers are requested to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures, and to carry only one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kg for a smooth security check,” the airline tweeted.
Several agitated flyers continue to share videos and live footage of the condition at the airport, tagging Scindia and other authorities and calling for immediate action.
