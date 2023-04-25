It's 'Maun ki Baat' over Adani, China issues: Congress ahead of 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

The Congress Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public relation machinery was "working overtime" for the 100th episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' while accusing him of being silent on crucial issues such as Adani and China.



The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is set to complete its 100th edition next Sunday, with the prime minister saying it was public support that led to the success of his monthly radio address.



According to a survey by the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak, nearly 23 crore people tune in to the 'Mann ki Baat' programme on the last Sunday of every month with 65 per cent of listeners preferring to hear the talk in Hindi.



It also found that the programme is heard more on television channels followed by mobile phones, with radio listeners accounting for 17.6 per cent of the total listenership.