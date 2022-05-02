'It's not Kavi Pradeep': Kin slam offensive video of the national poet

Kavi Pradeep (1915-1998) is renowned for his penning the timeless ode to the Indian soldier -- "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon" -- besides scores of other patriotic or nationalistic poems/songs in his five-decade long poetic career.



In the video, the unknown person questions the 'gains' of Freedom, alleging that it benefited the Muslims who got two nations (Pakistan and East Pakistan, later Bangladesh), cutting out one-third of India.



He argued that the British wanted to grant Independence only in June 1948, but it was allegedly 'advanced' by 10 months to favour "one man" (Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru) and keep out the likes of Muhammed Ali Jinnah, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and even Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel -- asking if "there was a big conspiracy".



The interviewee said that during the tragedies of Partition when rivers of blood were flowing, Nehru was 'cavorting' with joy, accepting felicitations from all over at the division of the country, and hence I-Day deserved to be a day of 'Tragedy'.



"I am writing to the Mumbai Police, Home Departments in Maharashtra and Centre to get to the bottom of this... Find out who are the mischief-mongers who have made this video, who's the person resembling my illustrious father making such outrageous comments, either on his own or prodded by some vested interests," said a grim Mitul.