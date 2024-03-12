IUML moves SC seeking stay on Citizenship Amendment Rules

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has moved an application before the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the implementation of the rules notified by the Union Home Ministry under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In its application, IUML said that the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 are manifestly arbitrary and create an unfair advantage in favour of a class of persons on the ground solely of their religious identity, which is impermissible under Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution.

It added that around 250 petitions challenging the provisions of the CAA are pending before the apex court and in case, CAA is held to be unconstitutional, an “anomalous situation” would arise when people who would have got citizenship under the impugned Act and Rules would have to be stripped of their citizenship.