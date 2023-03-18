IYC launches campaign to find young leaders

The Indian Youth Congress in New Delhi on Saturday started a new phase of 'Young India ke Bol' campaign with a new poster, an office bearer of the Congress youth wing said.

Those who want to join the campaign can apply through Google form, said IYC president BV Srinivas. The process of registration started from Saturday and the last date to apply is April 25, he added The competition will take place in all states one by one and the grand finale will be held in Delhi. The national level winners would be appointed as IYC national spokesperson, he said.