J-K admin enhances annuity grant for gallantry awardees

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday enhanced the annuity grant in favour of gallantry awardees residing in the Union Territory, officials said.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, they said.

The proposal to enhance the grant to the existing gallantry awardees was made in order to bring it to parity with other neighbouring states and UTs and keeping in view the inflation, since the last revision of rates was done in 2008, an official spokesman said.