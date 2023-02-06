J-K admin humiliating people, People's Conference chief Sajad Lone says on eviction drive

The Jammu and Kashmir administration seems to be more interested in humiliating people than retrieving state land from encroachers, People's Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone said on Monday.

"There is not a single day when videos of poor people being targeted for demolition are not coming in while the L-G is saying the poor will not be touched. Either the L-G Office is telling lies or the videos are fake.

"Question is whether they want to retrieve the land or humiliate the people. It seems that humiliation is more important," Lone said at a press conference in Srinagar.