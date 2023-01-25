J-K: Authorities demolish outer wall of NC leader Sagar’s house in Srinagar

Authorities in Kashmir on Wednesday demolished an outer wall of the residence of National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar near the airport in Srinagar, claiming it was built on state land.

Officials said the outer wall and the main gate as well as the entry of the guard room of Sagar’s residence in the Humhama area on the outskirts of the city were demolished as part of the administration’s action against the encroachment on state land.

Sagar, a former minister, or his family were not present in the house at the time of the demolition, the officials said.