J-K: Five Amarnath pilgrims die in 24 hours, toll rises to 19

Five Amarnath pilgrims died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in this year's yatra in the south Kashmir Himalayas to 19, officials said on Wednesday.

The pilgrims died of cardiac arrest, they added.

Three deaths took place on the Pahalgam axis of the yatra and two on the Baltal route, the officials said.

Two pilgrims each belonged to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while the other yatri is yet to be identified, they said.