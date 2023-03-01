J-K govt strips SKIMS of autonomous status, NC, CPI(M) decry move

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has stripped the valley's premier tertiary care health institute 'Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS)' of its autonomous status, triggering criticism from political parties.

"The administration of SKIMS has been assigned to Health and Medical Education Department," read a letter to the director of SKIMS by the under secretary of the General Administration department.

"Accordingly, I am directed to intimate you that henceforth all matters/proposals/case files may be submitted for consideration/approval of the Competent Authority (HLG) through Health and Medical Education Department," it added.