J-K HC allowing repairs of houseboats relief to owners, but some lack funds

The order of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court allowing repairs of houseboats has come as a relief to the owners of these floating dwellings in the city's water bodies, but many claim that the delay has pushed them into penury with no means to undertake the costly works.

Manzoor Ahmed Pakhtoon, president Houseboat Owners' Association, said the order was a welcome step.

"It was a prolonged pending issue due to which a large number of houseboats need to be repaired. Every houseboat now needs major and minor repair work. We are very thankful to the High Court and to the Lieutenant Governor as after this judgement many people associated with houseboats got relief," Pakhtoon said.

He said after the lifting of the ban on repairs, the people associated with houseboats have regained interest in carrying out their businesses.