J-K LG admin sacks three employees for 'anti-national' activities

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked three employees, including the Kashmir University public relations officer, for allegedly working with Pakistan-based militant outfits, raising finances for them and propagating their ideology, officials said on Monday.

The three employees have been identified as PRO Kashmir University Faheem Aslam, revenue department officer Murawath Hussain Mir and police constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker, they said.

The officials said the services of the three have been terminated due to a number of charges, including for allegedly working with Pakistan-based militant outfits, providing logistics to militants, propagating militant ideology, raising finances for militancy and furthering secessionist agenda.