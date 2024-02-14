J-K LG pays tributes to Pulwama heroes on fifth anniversary of attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday, 14 February paid tributes to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Pulwama district on this day in 2019.

The CRPF personnel were killed when a Pakistan-linked suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy.

In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force had targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

"Humble tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever remain indebted to their exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice, and selfless service to the motherland," Sinha wrote on X.

Security forces, including the CRPF, political and social groups, and various other organisations have planned separate functions to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the attack.