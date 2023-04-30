J-K: Nomads face distress due to untimely snowfall in Doda hills, halt onward journey

Unseasonal snowfall in higher reaches of Doda hills in Jammu and Kashmir has caused distress to the nomadic population, prompting them to halt their onward journey along with cattle to highly snowbound pasturelands.

Owing to bad weather conditions, the authorities issued an advisory asking nomads not to go ahead with their journey to upper reaches till May 4.

"We are in grave distress due to cycle of fresh snowfalls in upper reaches. We are trapped in this snowstorms. It is a difficult situation for us and our cattle," Nizam Din Bakarwal said.